NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to report $1.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for NOV’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the highest is $1.32 billion. NOV reported sales of $1.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NOV will report full-year sales of $5.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $6.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NOV.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded NOV from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NOV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.61.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NOV by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of NOV by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,542 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of NOV by 27.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in NOV by 18.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $15.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.22. NOV has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $20.53.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

