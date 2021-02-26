NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Trading Down 6.8%

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) shares were down 6.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.31 and last traded at $8.35. Approximately 2,801,759 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 1,312,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NG shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 63.25 and a quick ratio of 63.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.30 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.58.

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 123,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $1,279,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 28.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 359,294 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,167 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 396,377 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,301 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.19% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the 50% interest owned Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

