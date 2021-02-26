Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Novartis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,056,000 after acquiring an additional 64,713 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in Novartis by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,674,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,092,000 after acquiring an additional 132,060 shares in the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $86.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.81. The stock has a market cap of $198.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

