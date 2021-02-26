NPCoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $176.00 (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. During the last seven days, NPCoin has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. NPCoin has a market capitalization of $331,747.14 and $176.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NPCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005372 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

NPCoin Coin Profile

Cryptonight

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin's total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “NPCcoin is an SHA256d Proof of Work (PoW) / Proof of Stake (PoS) based cryptocurrency. PoS rewards are 30% for the 1st year, then 20% for the 2nd, 3rd year 15%, 4th year 10%, and then 7%. “

NPCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

