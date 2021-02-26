Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $632.47 Million

Equities analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to report $632.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $628.40 million and the highest is $637.67 million. Nu Skin Enterprises reported sales of $518.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full-year sales of $2.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $50.81 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.54 and its 200 day moving average is $52.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.39%.

In other news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $55,991.25. Also, Chairman Steven Lund purchased 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.05 per share, with a total value of $1,001,842.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 53,518 shares of company stock valued at $2,889,044 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUS. AJO LP bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $31,957,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $511,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,723,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,790,000 after buying an additional 367,096 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $13,365,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 202,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after buying an additional 122,420 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

