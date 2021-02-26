NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NCNA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of NuCana in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NuCana stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.23. NuCana has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $10.59. The firm has a market cap of $263.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCNA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NuCana in the third quarter worth about $78,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NuCana during the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of NuCana by 47.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NuCana by 253.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 209,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of NuCana by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 207,220 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

