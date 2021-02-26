NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NCNA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of NuCana in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.
Shares of NuCana stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.23. NuCana has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $10.59. The firm has a market cap of $263.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.92.
About NuCana
NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.
