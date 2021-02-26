Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,211 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Nucor worth $12,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 83,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

NUE stock opened at $61.51 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $63.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.02 and a 200-day moving average of $51.12.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NUE. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

