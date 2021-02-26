NULS (NULS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $37.14 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One NULS coin can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001045 BTC on exchanges. NULS has a market cap of $49.78 million and $37.14 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded 28.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.73 or 0.00480584 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00069516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00080565 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00054739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00075116 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $221.81 or 0.00464005 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000465 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official website for NULS is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NULS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

