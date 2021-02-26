NULS (NULS) Market Capitalization Reaches $49.78 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One NULS coin can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001045 BTC on major exchanges. NULS has a total market cap of $49.78 million and $37.14 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NULS has traded 28.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.73 or 0.00480584 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00069516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00080565 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00054739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00075116 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $221.81 or 0.00464005 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000465 BTC.

About NULS

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official website is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

