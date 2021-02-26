NuShares Trading Down 9.5% This Week (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 26th. In the last seven days, NuShares has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. NuShares has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $4.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuShares token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00011670 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,853,827,643 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,526,726,563 tokens. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

