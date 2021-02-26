NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

Shares of NUVA stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.33. 1,191,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,979. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Several research firms have commented on NUVA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of NuVasive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. NuVasive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.38.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.