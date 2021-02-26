Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Nuveen Global High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of JGH stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.22. 47,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,800. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $16.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average of $14.60.

Get Nuveen Global High Income Fund alerts:

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.