NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.20.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NUVSF. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of NuVista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from $1.20 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities downgraded shares of NuVista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from $0.80 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of NUVSF opened at $1.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.74. NuVista Energy has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $1.54.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

