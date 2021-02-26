NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target Raised to $2.25

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $1.50 to $2.25 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 57.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NUVSF. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from $0.80 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of NuVista Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from $1.50 to $2.20 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from $1.25 to $2.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.81.

OTCMKTS NUVSF traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.43. The company had a trading volume of 7,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,781. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.74. NuVista Energy has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $1.54.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

