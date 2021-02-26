NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) PT Raised to $2.20 at Scotiabank

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $1.50 to $2.20 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on NuVista Energy and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from $0.80 to $1.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered NuVista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVista Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.81.

Shares of NUVSF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.43. 7,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,781. NuVista Energy has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.74.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

