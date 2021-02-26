NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) PT Raised to $2.25

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its price objective boosted by analysts at CIBC from $1.25 to $2.25 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from $1.50 to $2.20 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut NuVista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from $0.80 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded NuVista Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.81.

Shares of NUVSF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.43. The stock had a trading volume of 7,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,781. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74. NuVista Energy has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $1.54.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

