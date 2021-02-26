NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to “Outperform”

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) was upgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NUVSF. CIBC raised their price target on NuVista Energy from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on NuVista Energy from $0.80 to $1.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of NuVista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from $1.50 to $2.20 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.81.

OTCMKTS NUVSF traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,781. NuVista Energy has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

