NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.50 Billion

Brokerages forecast that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will report sales of $4.50 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.74 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.19 billion. NVIDIA reported sales of $3.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full year sales of $19.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.75 billion to $20.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $22.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.10 billion to $25.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Wedbush increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $583.46.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $532.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $553.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $530.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $329.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.12, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $614.90.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in NVIDIA by 391.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,286 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $82,135,000 after buying an additional 125,276 shares during the period. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,170,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

