NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the computer hardware maker on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th.

NVIDIA has increased its dividend by 12.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NVDA opened at $550.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $553.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $530.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.45 billion, a PE ratio of 87.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $614.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $583.46.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress purchased 200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NVIDIA stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 542 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

