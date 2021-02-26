NYL Investors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

NYL Investors LLC reduced its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,507 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.4% of NYL Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. NYL Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. TCF National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.82. 44,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,105,199. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.03. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $55.30.

