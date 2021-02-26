Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Trading Up 7%

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) was up 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.25 and last traded at $19.15. Approximately 706,759 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 216% from the average daily volume of 223,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.90.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Oasis Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Oasis Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $647.48 million, a PE ratio of 252.18 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.94. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 1.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with subsidiaires, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

