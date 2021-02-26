Oasis Network (ROSE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $15.86 Million

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0907 or 0.00000197 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 28.2% against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $136.04 million and approximately $15.86 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.50 or 0.00074907 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $287.97 or 0.00625319 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012206 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00014175 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a coin. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org . Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project

Oasis Network Coin Trading

