OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Hits New 52-Week High at $209.00

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $209.00 and last traded at $209.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $209.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.56.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. The company offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

