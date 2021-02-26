Observer Trading Down 18.9% Over Last 7 Days (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 26th. Observer has a market cap of $16.53 million and approximately $42.66 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Observer coin can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Observer has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00054998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $334.31 or 0.00715746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00030166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006581 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00034799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00059746 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

Observer (CRYPTO:OBSR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

