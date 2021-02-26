Ocean Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $28.10 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 26th. During the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001808 BTC on exchanges. Ocean Protocol has a total market capitalization of $361.49 million and approximately $28.10 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00052613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.81 or 0.00699736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00028793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006535 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00033554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00059264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00039991 BTC.

About Ocean Protocol

OCEAN is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 419,026,837 coins. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

