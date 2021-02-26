OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Trading 0.4% Higher

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.50 and last traded at $22.50. 1,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 3,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OCI in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. ING Group assumed coverage on shares of OCI in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of OCI in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. OCI has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.25.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

