OctoFi Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.45 Million (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 26th. OctoFi has a market capitalization of $34.75 million and approximately $4.45 million worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OctoFi token can currently be bought for $60.31 or 0.00126174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OctoFi has traded 42.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.73 or 0.00480584 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00069516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00080565 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00054739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00075116 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.81 or 0.00464005 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000465 BTC.

OctoFi Token Profile

OctoFi was first traded on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 576,217 tokens. The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling OctoFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

