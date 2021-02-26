Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Up 36.9%

Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) shot up 36.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.95 and last traded at $10.95. 94,989,664 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 78,863,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OCGN. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Ocugen from $1.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright upgraded Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Chardan Capital cut Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.64.

Get Ocugen alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $622,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.