Offshift Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.07 Million (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last week, Offshift has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar. One Offshift token can currently be bought for approximately $6.17 or 0.00012915 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $11.07 million and $458,797.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,693.92 or 0.99851769 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00038518 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007124 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.84 or 0.00112726 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Offshift Token Profile

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,795,223 tokens. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift

Offshift Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars.

