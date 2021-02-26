OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.89.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OGE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 697.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE Energy stock opened at $29.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. OGE Energy has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $44.20. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -30.84, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.54%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

