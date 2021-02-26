OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%.

Shares of OGE stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $29.27. 2,400,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,561. OGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average of $31.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OGE shares. Barclays downgraded OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.89.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

