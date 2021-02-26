OKCash (OK) Hits Market Cap of $4.49 Million

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 26th. In the last seven days, OKCash has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0565 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges. OKCash has a total market cap of $4.49 million and $25,509.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OKCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,488.39 or 0.99530153 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00037666 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007153 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.82 or 0.00125934 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000272 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000273 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003252 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 79,420,338 coins. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.