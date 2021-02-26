Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stock Position Cut by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC trimmed its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,114 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OMC. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

OMC opened at $69.07 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

OMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Huber Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.78.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

