ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lessened its position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1,681.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,192,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,149 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,538,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,206 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 24.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,966,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,754 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 49.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,067,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,853,000 after purchasing an additional 687,162 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 24.5% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,868,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,521,000 after purchasing an additional 367,221 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ON shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.12.

ON opened at $37.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 77.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $42.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.