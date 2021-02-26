ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Stock Holdings Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,528,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517,617 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.37% of ON Semiconductor worth $50,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $141,360,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 416.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,323,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,010 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1,681.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,192,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,149 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,538,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,966,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,754 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ON traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,655,794. ON Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 77.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.97.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.12.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

