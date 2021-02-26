ONE (NYSE:AONE) Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of One (NYSE:AONE) traded down 6.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.62 and last traded at $12.75. 1,992,571 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 183% from the average session volume of 704,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AONE. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of ONE in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ONE during the fourth quarter worth $342,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONE during the fourth quarter worth $720,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in ONE by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 89,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in ONE during the fourth quarter worth $1,853,000.

one intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

