OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 565,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,409 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.39% of OneSpan worth $11,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OSPN. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in OneSpan by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of OneSpan by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of OneSpan by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in OneSpan by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 433,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $9,198,161.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,297,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,150,717.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OSPN stock opened at $24.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $978.47 million, a PE ratio of 602.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.18. OneSpan Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $33.33.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. OneSpan had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti lowered shares of OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneSpan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

