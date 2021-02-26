Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Shares Down 5.4%

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) fell 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $56.00 and last traded at $58.94. 673,110 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 478,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price target on Ontrak from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ontrak presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.67 and a beta of 2.52.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ontrak in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Ontrak during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. 27.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ontrak Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

