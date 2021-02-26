Open Platform 24 Hour Volume Reaches $70,715.00 (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Open Platform has traded down 7% against the US dollar. Open Platform has a market cap of $2.11 million and $70,715.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Open Platform alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00055241 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $340.44 or 0.00715835 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00030313 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00035354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006507 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00060166 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003862 BTC.

Open Platform Coin Profile

OPEN is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,251,422 coins. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.