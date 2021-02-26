Open Predict Token (OPT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $27,824.00

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 26th. Over the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. One Open Predict Token token can currently be bought for about $2.74 or 0.00005736 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Predict Token has a total market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $27,824.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00053593 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.86 or 0.00700499 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00029745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006481 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00033992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00059503 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00039931 BTC.

Open Predict Token Token Profile

Open Predict Token (OPT) is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,478 tokens. Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements

Open Predict Token Token Trading

