Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Snap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.16). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Snap’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.44 million.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SNAP. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Snap from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Snap from $44.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $81.50) on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.06.

NYSE SNAP opened at $63.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $95.42 billion, a PE ratio of -84.35 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.10. Snap has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $73.59.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 23,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $1,225,536.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,301,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,441,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $154,544.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,013.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 238,092 shares of company stock valued at $12,715,251.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

