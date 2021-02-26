Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) will post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Oramed Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 424.76%. The firm had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORMP. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. National Securities started coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.91. 340,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,549. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $11.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.98.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 16,963 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 197,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 15,503 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

