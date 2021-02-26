Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.22

Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.22 and traded as high as $5.60. Orbit International shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 100 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Orbit International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ORBT)

Orbit International Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and subsystems, and commercial and custom power units for prime contractors, government procurement agencies, and research and development laboratories worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Group and Power Group.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Orbit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.