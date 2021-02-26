Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Announces Earnings Results

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ORC stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,818,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,636. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.29. Orchid Island Capital has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $6.20. The company has a market capitalization of $487.74 million, a PE ratio of 191.00 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORC shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Orchid Island Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jonestrading raised their price target on Orchid Island Capital from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

