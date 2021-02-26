Orchid (OXT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $33.92 Million

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Orchid has a total market cap of $173.35 million and approximately $33.92 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000989 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 28% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00052613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $333.81 or 0.00699736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00028793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006535 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00033554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00059264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00039991 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 coins. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

