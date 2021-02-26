Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 100.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,511 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,997 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BK. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America cut The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.03.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $43.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $46.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.05.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

