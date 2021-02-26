Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,176 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of UGI worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UGI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 104.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 391,178 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the third quarter worth $40,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 17.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the third quarter worth $2,779,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the third quarter worth $2,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ted A. Dosch purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $374,600.00. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

UGI stock opened at $39.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. UGI Co. has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $40.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.52 and a 200 day moving average of $35.28.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

