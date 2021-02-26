Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,403 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $5,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ON. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 61.5% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 103,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 20.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON opened at $37.74 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.02, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.12.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.