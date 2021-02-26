Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. JustInvest LLC raised its position in The Hershey by 6.2% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in The Hershey by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the third quarter worth $773,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 8.0% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total value of $368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,601,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,256 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY opened at $147.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $161.75. The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.53.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.60.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

