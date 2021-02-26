Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 63.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 76.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VAR opened at $175.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.98 and a beta of 1.06. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $176.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.84 and its 200 day moving average is $173.96.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.97 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 157,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total transaction of $27,462,740.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,557,810.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $782,551.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,549 shares in the company, valued at $795,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,897 shares of company stock worth $31,020,935 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.55.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

